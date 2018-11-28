A Local man from Terrace will be flying out to Ottawa to have his idea turned in a Bill that is presented to the House of Commons.

Ben Korving is the winner of Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP, Nathan Cullens Create Your Own Canada contest which allowed residents in the riding to submit ideas on how to improve the country.

“Plastics and non-compostable production are increasing at an alarming rate, and the federal government needs to wake up,” said Nathan Cullen (MP, Skeena-Bulkley Valley)

Korving will be flown out to Ottawa in the new year to present his idea and have it changed into Bill.

The contest was open to all residents both young and old.

The panel of judges reviewed over 100 submissions from BC Northwest on how to make Canada a better country.

“We need big changes to our laws and the leadership from citizens like Ben will help us deal with this urgent problem,” said MP, Skeena-Bulkley Valley Nathan Cullen.