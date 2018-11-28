Alberta going alone when it comes to oil

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley figures if Ottawa won’t act on oil, her government will have to go it alone.

She says within weeks, the NDP government will move ahead without federal help and buy its own rail cars to transport more oil to market. Notley wants to get the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion going, and even suggests the scrapped Energy East project should be reborn.

Unifor President calling for tariffs on foreign-made GM products

Unifor President Jerry Dias went to Washington today, where he called for the Canadian and US governments to join forces to stop General Motors from closing North American plants.

Dias says it’s clear that GM is moving its manufacturing work away from the US and Canada to Mexico and China. Dias says job losses will only continue unless both governments turn to tariffs on foreign-made GM products.

Unions joining Canada Post in labour fight

The rotating strikes by postal workers are over, but now other unions are taking up picket signs to support their union colleagues.

Several major unions in British Columbia have set up picket lines at the Pacific Processing Centre in Vancouver. CUPW national president Mike Palecek says the Trudeau government has picked a fight with labour by order the postal workers back to their jobs.

Judge rules on Humbolt Broncos GoFundMe payments

A man who lost his son in April’s Humboldt Broncos’ bus crash says it was difficult to hear a judge’s decision, but he thinks it was right.

A committee’s recommendation on how to distribute more than 15-million dollars raised in a GoFundMe campaign was approved Wednesday. Families who lost a loved one in the crash will get a $525-thousand payout while each of the 13 survivors will receive $475-thousand.