A group of Bulkley Valley amateur hockey players are getting ready for their 8th Cultural exchange to northern Europe, to help rebuild the Kyrgyzstan hockey program.

The Northern Hockey lads will be going to Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and Finland for two and half weeks at the end of February.

Team Director Geoff Clarke says the team will be playing other men’s teams as well as teaching hockey to youth of all ages.

He says the group changes each year with players ranging in age from 17 to 62 spreading “Canadian values” on each trip.

The men are responsible for all expenses, so the team is having a fundraiser on December 11th at the Smithers Evangelical Free Church.

There will be a silent auction starting at 7 pm to help offset the travel expenses.

Clarke says anyone who is interested in participating in the program is always welcome.