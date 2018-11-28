Narnia Farms soap display at the Out of hand Christmas store in Smithers on November 27 | Photo by Sawyer Bogdan

First opening in 1986, Narnia farms has made a name for itself in the community from there handmade all natural products.

Lyn Nugent says her mother, Jocelyn Pearce first opened Narnia Farms after moving to the Bulkley Valley over 30 years ago.

In the beginning, she says they grew organic vegetable and beautiful flower gardens people toured.

Nugent says her mother grew the business by developing a line of food products like mustards and jelly in addition to a range of body care merchandise.

As her mother has gotten, older Nugent has taken over the day to day operations, shifting the focus to the body care line.

“Everything we add is for the purpose of making a better product for your skin,” said Nugent.

All the products are handmade at the farm with all natural incidents.

“It’s an effort to make something that is healthy for people and as healthy as possible for the environment at the same time,” said Nugent.