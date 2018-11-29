After just over two months of reduced hours, the Bulkley Valley Regional Pool & Recreation Center has announced they will be open again on Sundays.

The pool will be open from 12 PM to 5 PM every Sunday until further notice.

Due to staffing shortages, the pool had to close on Sundays until more certified lifeguards were hired.

In a press release Facility Manager, Tamara Gillis said the Toonie Swim would be staying on Saturdays from 5 to 7 pm.

“This change will be temporary, and we will re-evaluate our staffing levels in the New Year to determine if we can keep Sunday operations,” said Gillis.

Due to the partial closure, the center is offering to expend all three-month, six-month, and annual memberships by 10 days to compensate for the inconvenience.

Anyone interested in taking the facility up on the offer needs to email (cdolher@bvpool.com) or stop by the Front Desk by December 16.