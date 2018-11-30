McArthur murder trial set for 2020

The trial for alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur is set to run in just over a year.

On January 6th, 2020, McArthur will be tried for eight counts of first degree murder. The trial could run as long as four months.

Trudeau signs off on USMCA, says talks still ongoing on US trade tariffs

The ink is now drying on the new North American trade agreement.

This morning, Justin Trudeau signed the USMCA deal alongside Donald Trump and Mexico’s President. The deal still needs to be ratified by all three countries before taking effect. While signing, Trudeau referenced the US trade tariffs on steel and aluminum, saying Ottawa is still working on breaking down those barriers.

More Jewish and Muslim Canadians targeted by hate crimes

Hate crimes in the nation are jumping higher targeting Jewish, Muslim and black Canadians.

StatsCan reports 2017 saw a 50 per cent increase in hate crimes. Over 360 crimes were reported against Jewish Canadians. The report also suggests Muslim residents are more likely to be targets of violent hate crimes.