Animal therapy for people with disabilities is something that has been around for quite some time. One couple has set up a clinic right in the Bulkley Valley.

Carley Vander Heyden and her fiancé have just opened up the Horses Touching Hearts Therapeutic Riding Association in Smithers.

“We have a dream to provide a therapeutic riding experience with for children and adults with disabilities in our community,” said Vander Heyden.

She says they have a few students from the Bulkley Valley Christian School and the Child Develop Center but are looking to expand.

Psychology Today says Equine Therapy has been proved to help those with physical, psychological, or social skills.

Vander Heyden says she has apprenticed and completed several courses to qualify to help people with this type of therapy.

She says the most rewarding part is seeing the smiles of the children’s face as they get more comfortable in each class.

Both Vander Heyden and her finance have invested a lot of money into the program, but he says more is needed to provide students with better adaptive equipment.

The association is currently holding a silent auction on there Facebook page and selling baked goods at the Smithers Secondary School Christmas Market on Saturday.