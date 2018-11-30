Festival of Trees at Glacier Toyota on November 30, 2018 | Photo by Sawyer Bogdan

The Festival of Trees kicked off today with local businesses decorating their Christmas trees at Glacier Toyota.

Manager of Glacier Toyota, Scott Olesiuk says this is the fourth year putting on the Festival of Trees.

“It gives the Bulkley Valley some fun event get out and enjoy through the Christmas season and raise some funds for two worthwhile charities,” said Olesiuk.

All the money raised will be going to support the Salvation Army and Child Development Center.

Each year he says they have surpassed their goal, raising $8,000 the first year they started and $26,000 at last years event.

Olesiuk says this year they are hoping to raise around $30,000 for the two organizations.

On December 8 the highest bid will walk away with a beautifully decorated tree and the goodies spread around it; some of which include a flat screen tv and a trip to Las Vegas.

Bids can be placed by calling 250 847 9302 or stopping by the dealership anytime over the weekend of next week.