After the recent wildfire season, one community hit hard by the Verdun Mountain Fire is making sure they are ready to fight when the next wildfire season comes around.

The residents from Takysie Lake and the surrounding area have formed the Chinook Emergence Response society to better prepare for disasters.

Owner of Tyhee Lake resort, Risa Johansen, chose to stay behind during the evacuation and helped emergency responders fight the fire.“A lot of people think It would have been a lot if community members did not stay.”

She said the community wants to work in partnership with the government, and have them understand they can be an asset in helping because they are the ones that know their community.

Johansen said the priorities of the group are working with government organizations, getting equipment to fight fires, and making sure everyone in the community has an emergency plan.

When the next disaster strikes, she says people need to have their exit strategy, if they are staying or leaving.

Johansen said it is not essential or safe for everyone to stay behind but if something should happen, it seems like more people are going to want to stay and defend their community.

Anyone who wants to get involved in the organization can find out more information on the Chinook Emergence Response society Facebook page.