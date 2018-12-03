The Finning and Sullivan Motor Products coat drive in Houston collected over 200 coats for the people in the community.

On Saturday Finning and Sullivan Motor Products stuffed the back of a pickup truck with winter coats and other apparel.

Health and Safety Coordinator with Finning Lisa Makuk said the items collected are going to the non-profit society within the community.

“There is a wide variety of items for everyone; adults, teenagers. So we are excited,” said Makuk.

In addition to coats, there was also a lot of mittens and snow pants, with one woman bringing in a bag of hand-knitted hats.

Besides the coat drive, the two groups are also collecting non-perishable food items.

Makuk said that anyone who missed the coat drive can still bring donations of coats or food at either company by December 14th.

“Everyone should be warm in the winter; no one should be hungry in this community, and I think If we look at it we all have too much and people don’t remember days they remember moments,” she said.