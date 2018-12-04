Safeway and Starbucks Random Acts of Kindness campaign delivering baked goods and coffee to the local business at the Moose Radio Station on December 4, 2018, | By Sawyer Bogdan

Smithers Safeway and Starbucks have teamed up to spread some Christmas joy.

The two are dropping off coffee and baked good to local offices.

Safeway First Assistant Manager Jordana Wilcock says this is the first year doing it.

“It is a good initiative and good thing to do around the town and community,” said Wilcock.

They are dropping off an assortment of cookies for the bakery, Starbucks coffee, and bliss bars.

Wilcock says they plan on making it an annual event in wishing the Town a Merry Christmas.