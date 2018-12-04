Food collected from Santa breakfast at Prestige Hudsons Bay Lodge | Photo Courtesy fo Smithers Salvation Army Facebook page

The Prestige Santa Breakfast collected over 2000 pounds of food for the Salvation Army.

On Sunday morning the Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge hosted their 19 annual Santa Breakfast.

They served residents a pancake and bacon breakfast in exchange for non-perishable food items.

Salvation Army, BV Ministries Director, Tim Sharp said they had about 850 come to support.

“I am grateful they put it on, the team at the Prestige does a great job every year,” said Sharp.

The Bulkley Valley Wholesale sponsored all the food.

The Salvation Army has some other food collections coming up in the next few weeks including Stuff the Truck in Smithers and Cram the Cruiser in Houston.

All the food donated will go towards supporting the food bank and school lunch programs.