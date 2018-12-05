Interest rate stays at 1.75 per cent for now

Interest rates won’t be going up in Canada before the end of the year.

The Bank of Canada is keeping the benchmark rate at 1.75 per cent, which it reached in October. The central bank cited concerns over low oil prices and future economic uncertainty as the reason for holding the rate. Governor Stephen Poloz will speak more tomorrow about Canada’s economy.

CFIA warns Canadians to watch out for kale contamination

Kale lovers beware, your salad may be contaminated with Listeria.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling kale salads made by Eat Smart over concerns of bacterial contamination. The CFIA says it may be issuing more recalls based on an investigation into the contaminant.

Former PM Mulroney among dignitaries speaking at Bush funeral

Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney is speaking at the funeral of George HW Bush.

Mulroney is among a group of global dignitaries attending the ceremony for 41st President, who died last Friday. Canada is also honouring Bush by lowering all flags on federal buildings to half-mast. Justin Trudeau called Bush a true friend to Canada.