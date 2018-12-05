There’s a new Christmas campaign trying to preserve the historic Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Witset.

The Deck the Walls with Boughs of Hardy campaign is trying to raise enough money to insulate and re-side the church built in the early 19th century.

Volunteer Norma Stumberg says for $25 people can sponsor a square foot of the building to help reach the $22,880 goal.

“With all the fires in Northern BC the community has always wanted to fix it up and is applying for grants as well,” said Stumberg.

She said the church would play an essential part in the community’s tourism strategy in educating the visitor about the residential school system

Statistics Canada show that the average household income in Witset is half of the rest of valley residents, with double the number of people per house.

“It’s just a nice way to say Merry Christmas to your neighbour,” said Stumberg.

All donations can be made at the Bulkley Valley Credit Union where an account for the fundraiser.