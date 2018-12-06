The Houston Minor Hockey Association and Ringette Association donated approximately 350 pounds of food to the Salvation Army Christians hamper program.

Coordinator for the food drive Ted Beck said it’s an annual event where the Houston High School partners with the two associations to get student-athletes involved.

“The best part for me is every student who takes part always goes away with a smile in their face after dropping off the food,” said Beck

Beck says the students went door to door throughout the town to collect their massive haul.

All the food goes to support the Salvation Army food bank and Christmas Hamper program in Houston.

The next big food collection in Houston will be the Cram the Cruiser event next Saturday in Houston.