The Salvation Army is almost halfway towards there Christmas kettle goal this season.

Salvation Army, BV Ministries Director, Tim Sharp said they have raised just under $30,000 towards their goal.

“We have four manned kettles set up at Safeway, Bulkley Valley wholesale, and NoFrills, in Smithers as well as Buy-Low Foods in the Huston Mall,” said Sharp

He said they are still hoping to hit there $70, 000 goal by the end of the Christmas campaign.

All the money raised goes to support the Salvation Army initiatives throughout the year like their school lunch program and drop-in centre.

To help them reach their goal, Sharp says they can always use more volunteers.

People, they can sign up to help by coming into the office or contacting Brian at 250-877-1071 or email at Brian_Williams@can.salvationarmy.org.