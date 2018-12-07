Canfor sawmill workers are getting the week of Christmas off.

According to the corporation, this is a continuation on its November announcement of an operations reduction at all BC-based mills as a result of current market conditions.

“We have announced extended downtime at all of our BC sawmills beginning December 24th,” says Canfor spokesperson Michelle Ward in a statement to My PG Now.

“We expect production to return to regular schedule beginning in Q1 of 2019; however, there will be no layoffs.”

This is believed to be the first time that the company has decided to halt work during Christmas, but Canfor could not confirm the information.

Canfor also says the cut in lumber production is due to the recent wildfire season in the Bulkley-Nechako region, log supply constraints, and log costs.

The curtailment will see a 10% loss in reduction for the final quarter of 2018.

Canfor has 12 sawmills across the province, including Prince George, Vanderhoof, Houston, Mackenzie, Fort St. John, and Chetwynd.

United Steelworkers 1-2017 have been in strike action since October 6th.