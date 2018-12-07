For the Bulkley Valley, the cold temperature from the last few days is expected to continue.

Meteorologist with Environment Canada, Carmen Hartt says the light flurries from today are going to continue throughout the weekend.

“No significant snow accumulation with these light flurries we don’t see much maybe one or two centimetres in some places but nothing too significant,” said Hartt.

She said weekend highs will stay around -5 for Friday with overnight lows dipping to -10.

Along with flurries, residents can expect a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday and Sunday.

Moving into Sunday Hartt said it is going to get a bit warmer with average highs expected to reach zero degrees.

“Into next week have a bit of a more milder air mass coming in so the flurries are going to be a mix of snow and rain showers for Monday and Tuesday,” said Hartt.

Monday is expected to be high of 2 degrees with Tuesday reaching a high of 4.

After Tuesday Hartt said, residents can expect the temperature to drop down to the negative single digits again.