If you are looking for a way to give back and have some fun with the family this weekend, the Smithers Lions Club is hosting their annual Santa Skate tonight

Santa is taking a break from his busy toy schedule to come down with his elf and spread some Christmas cheer.

President of the Smithers Lions Club, Russell Malthus said with a donation of a non-perishable food item, kids can hop on the ice and have a fun time.

“It’s usually a few fairly decent sized boxes of food that comes out of the event in the end,” said Malthus.

He says they usually have between 70 to 80 children participating and manage to collect a fair amount of food.

It is all happening at the arena in Smithers from 6 to 7:30 pm tonight.

Malthus said there will also be free juice and hotdogs.

All the food and money collected will go towards supporting the Smithers food bank.