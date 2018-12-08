The Red Apple in Smithers, Fill the Sleigh toy drive is close to their $4500 goal.

Today is the last day for people come by and drop off or purchase new toys at Red Apple for the Salvation Army.

Store Manager, Ed Olson says the event will be going on all day with coffee and treats as well as a visit from Santa.

“Ten per cent of all toy sales from the day will also be donated to the Salvation Army,” said Olson.

Olson says they are looking for all kinds of toys but the one group often overlooked is teenagers.

“The one part that always hurts is you don’t see a lot of donations for teenagers,” said Olson

Gifts for teenagers can include headphones, board games, and young adult books.

“I would like to offer a huge thank you to the community for there generous support without them we would not be able to do something like this,” said Olson.