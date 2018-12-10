As the Unist’ot’en go to court to fight the injunction filed by TransCanada for blocking the pipeline, protestors are lining up outside the TransCanada officer in Toronto.

On November 29 TransCanada filed an injunction to gain access to the Morice River bridge, currently being blocked by protestors.

The Unist’ot’en, a clan of the Wet’suwet’en, have been living year-round on the site since 2010 to stop the project from going through their land.

Wet’suwet’en Land and Water Protector Eve Saint, is speaking at the Protest in Toronto.

“They’re trying to forcefully go through indigenous territory and force the RCMP through there to criminalize indigenous people on their own land while they are exercising their indigenous right to be on their land,” said Saint.

Protestors will deliver a trespass notice to TransCanada to coincide with the start of the court hearing today in Prince George.

Chief Na’mocks Hereditary Chief of the Wet’suwet’en said the land is the last section of their territory that is untouched and preserved.

He said the Hereditary Chief are the only ones to decide what happens to their land, and they will continue to fight.

In 1997 the Wet’suwet’en won a landmark court case that legally affirmed their right and title over 22,000 square km of territory which gave them the exclusive right over land-use.

“Monetary value cannot outweigh our rights as indigenous people. We are not backing down,” said Na’mocks.