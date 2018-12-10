Fourth annual Festival of Trees, Christmas trees on display at Glacier View Toyota on December 6, 2018, | Photo by Sawyer Bogdan

The fourth annual Festival of Trees has surpassed this year’s target by raising over $33,000 for local charities.

On Saturday, the live auction of Christmas trees and other items raised a total of $33,153.25.

The BV Credit Union, BV Financial Services, and BV Insurance Services came in first place for their collaboration on a tree decorated and stocked with an assortment of presents from local businesses.

The winning bid was $2,400 with two trees tying for second place each going for $2,200.

Each year Manager of Glacier Toyota, Scott Olesiuk says they have surpassed their goal, raising $8,000 the first year they started and $26,000 at last years event.

“It gives the Bulkley Valley some fun event get out and enjoy through the Christmas season and raise some funds for two worthwhile charities,” said Olesiuk.

All the money raised will be going to support the Salvation Army and Child Development Center.