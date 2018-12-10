Smithers Town Council on Tuesday night is set to be a long meeting before the Christmas break.

The agenda for the night has a number of items including starting a discussion on creating skinny homes to address the housing shortage in Smithers.

This plan would involve changing bylaws to allow smaller homes on skinny lots.

The idea was the last discussed at the all candidates debate in October before the current council was elected.

Council will look at a staff report recommending the approval of a variance to the sign by-law for the 7-Eleven and Esso gas station on Highway 16 whose previous request was denied.

In addition to this project, council will also look at a staff report on the rezoning of the former Hilltop Inn property and plans to change it into apartments.

This will be the final council meeting until the new year.

Council starts at 6:30 PM at the Town Council office on 1027 Aldous St, Smithers.

For the full agenda, you can click here.