Customers still paying for useless Sears warranties

If you’re still paying for an extended Sears warranty, you’re not the only one.

In a report the CBC has interviewed several former customers who are still on the hook for the now worthless warranties.

The old Sears credit cards are now owned by ScotiaBank, which told the CBC it has no obligations to service the warranties.



Omar Khadr looking for changes to bail conditions

Omar Khadr wants a Canadian passport.

He will be asking an Edmonton court on Thursday to alter his bail conditions to also allow him to speak to his sister.

Khadr is on bail while he appeals U.S. war crime convictions stemming from a since retracted confession that, when he was 15-years-old, he threw a grenade in Afghanistan that killed an American soldier in 2002.

PM looking to mainland Europe for Brexit support

Theresa May is looking to Germany for support to change the Brexit deal.

The British Prime Minister will be meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel today.

Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union on March 29th but has run into a number of roadblocks, including May delaying a vote on the deal that was supposed to happen today because it would have been defeated in Parliament.

Mediator appointed to finish Canada Post labour dispute

The federal government has brought in a mediator to close out the Canada Post labour dispute.

Elizabeth MacPherson has two weeks to work out a deal with the union before she can put a settlement in place through binding arbitration.

Postal delivery delays caused by the recent rotating strikes are expected to last into next month.

Millions affected by another Google+ bug

Google+ is getting mothballed much sooner than first planned.

That’s thanks to a second bug the company said revealed the data of 52.5 million users to developers in November.

A bug back in March, which Google announced in October, compromised as many as 500,000 accounts.

Border guard reality show could get revival

A controversial reality show about the Canada Border Services Agency may be making a comeback.

An agency spokesperson has told the CBC that it’s looking at reviving Border Security: Canada’s Front Line.

This comes two years after the privacy commissioner ruled a migrant worker’s rights were violated by the CBSA during the filming of a raid in Vancouver at a construction site.