Anticipation builds as the deadline to return your voting package for the 2018 referendum on electoral reform has come and gone.

The latest update shows totals as of Monday, December 10th, morning. Of the 13,931 registered voters in the Stikine riding, 4,566 packages have been screened, a total of 32.8%.

Around 41% of packages have been returned from all over the province. This excludes any taken by Canada Post that have not yet been transferred to Elections BC.

Late packages received after the December 7th cutoff are not included.