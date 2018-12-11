After council denied 7-Eleven’s previous request to install new singed advertising their new fuel Synergy, councillors approved a new proposal.

The original request was to increase their allotted signs from two to nine, but the revised proposal reduced that number to four that are smaller in size.

In their application, Joey Matwychuk said: “In order for 7-Eleven to be in partnership with Esso, they must adhere to the Esso marketing strategy.”

Mayor Taylor Bachrach said the difficulty they face is whether or not to hold chains to the same standards as individual businesses and to what extent they can make franchises change their aesthetics.

How to maintain the corporate image of the town versus the corporate image of chains is something Bachrach said is always a dilemma.

“We aspire to a certain aesthetic and character in our community, and our bylaws are intended to reflect that,” said Bachrach.

With strict bylaws on how many and what kinds of signs are allowed by business in Smithers Bachrach said this is a subject that comes up often and is decided on a case by case basis.

“Does it strike the right balance I guess we will have to see when it goes up,” said Bachrach.