Billboard in Witset of cell tower announcement along Highway 16 | Photo Courtesy of Sawyer Bogdan

The Rodgers cell tower is expected to be operational in Witset by December 31.

WItset is the only first nations community along highway 16 that is without cellular service.

Executive Director for Witset First Nations, Lucy Gagnon said the tower would help a lot with ensuring community safety.

“We had a flash flood in May of 2016, and we could not phone from anywhere. We had to drive about an hour away to get cell service and its just going to be very good for safety,” said Gagnon

She said the service would also go a long way in assisting emergency response times and in the prevention and search of missing and murdered indigenous women.

On December 6 Telus installed local cell towers that offer cell service within one to one and a half square kilometres around the town.

The Rodgers tower will be the final step that will provide an additional 22 km of cell coverage between Smithers and New Hazelton.