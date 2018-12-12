Popular tampons recalled

If you have tampons in your house, you better check the brand. Kimberly-Clark has recalled its U by Kotex Sleek Tampons, Regular Absorbency, sold in Canada and the United States. The recall affects product made between October 7th, 2016 and October 16th, 2018. The tampons may unravel or come apart when removed causing irritation and in some cases a visit to the hospital to remove parts still left in the body. If you have them, stop using them. Anyone who experiences symptoms such as groin pain, itching, bladder or other infections, stomach pain, hot flashes, nausea or vomiting after using the product should immediately seek medical help. To report a problem go here

Senate is now a full house

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed four new senators to make the Red

Chamber a full house. The Senate now has a full complement of 105 senators, the first time there hasn’t been a vacancy in about eight years. Trudeau has appointed 49 senators since becoming prime minister.

Tighter rules for pilots and crew

The federal government is enacting strict new measures to prevent airline pilot fatigue. They include lower limits for the number of hours pilots can be in the air and on the job before having to take a break. Transport Canada is also changing rules on alcohol consumption, banning flight crews from drinking 12 hours before duty, up from the current eight.

Canada not falling for Trump’s bravado

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reaffirming Canada’s commitment to the rule of law

following American President Donald Trump’s claim that he might intervene

in charges against a top Chinese corporate executive who was arrested in

Vancouver. Trump’s remarks are raising new questions about Canada’s role in the growing tensions between the two superpowers. He says he would intervene in the case against Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou if it would help him close a trade deal with China.

British PM survives confidence vote

Theresa May will be untouchable for the next year. The British Prime Minister survived a confidence vote today by a vote of 200 to 117. However, more than a third of Conservative MP’s voted against her. That proves she’ll have an uphill battle getting her Brexit deal through parliament.