The Red Apple toy drive over the weekend, was a big success, collecting just over $4300 in toys and money.

Salvation Army BV Ministries Director, Tim Sharp said they came pretty close to their target of $4500.

“The toys will be going to our Christmas hamper program in Houston and the surrounding communities of Granisle and Topley,” said Sharp.

Ten per cent of all toy purchases made at Saturday’s event came out to $780 which went towards their total.

Sharp said they managed to get a wide assortment of toys for children of all ages this year.

“This year they focused on trying to get teens stuff because they tend to be the age people don’t really think about,” said Sharp.

If anyone still wants to donate, they can go to the Houston Salvation Army or any of their participating fundraising locations.

“I would like to thank the communities for supporting this. Without the support, we couldn’t do this, and it brightens Christmas for people who really need it,” said Sharp.