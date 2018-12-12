BC Wildfire Service members walking around a property in the Bulkley-Nechako region | Kyle Balzer, My Bulkley Lakes Now

The Bulkley Valley is getting new funding to help Emergency Response and Social Serves be more prepared when disaster strikes.

The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako is getting $24, 700 to support their mobile ESS Unit.

Emergency Services Manager for the RDBN Haley Jeffrey said the money would go towards a trailer they can turn into a mobile base they can take to all disasters.

“ESS is typically a 72-hour service that is provided to families who are displaced from their homes due to a disaster an emergency,” said Jeffrey.

She said an emergency could range anything from a house fire to the most recent wildfire season.

The funding is part of the Union of British Columbia Municipalities, $33-million plan to help communities prepare and respond to disasters.

Jeffrey said the reliance on ESS volunteers is growing because of the increase in wildfires and other natural disasters.

Programs in Granisle, Houstons, Smithers, and Telkwa are also receiving funding.

Granisle – Building Capacity $29,958

Houston – Increased Capacity Project $37, 200

Smithers, Telkwa Regional APP – Bulkley Valley Program Sustainability & Mobile Storage $58,555

“I think there is much more of a reliance on our ESS volunteers and it’s important to be able to give volunteers as many opportunities to have training and increase capacity in our region,” Jeffrey said.