Trade positivity is showing in the global markets this morning. Analysts are expecting boosts in North American markets as investors are taking note of the optimism over a possible US-China trade deal.

Theresa May’s win over a no-confidence vote is also giving some support to European markets, but investors are still unsure what that means for Brexit drama.

The price of crude is dropping as US inventories start to build up once again. US oil is down to 50.70 a barrel.

The energy-tied Loonie is falling to 74.79 cents US.

Via Rail went to a German company instead of Canada’s Bombardier with a near billion-dollar train order. Despite the trains being built by a Siemens plant in the US, the Canadian branch of the German company still calls it a win for local workers.