Positive trade sentiment continues to improve market growth in North America. The TSX is up 78 points to 14,861 and across the border the Dow is up 62 points to 24,589. The moves come as investors continue to take optimistic cues from Donald Trump on his view of trade with China. But experts are warning the volatility still exists in the market and will remain until a final decision is made on the trade spat between the two countries at the end of February.

Oil is peeling away from a morning drop as US crude pushes slightly higher to 51.33 a barrel.

The Loonie is flat at 74.82 cents US.