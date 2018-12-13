Burns Lake Native Development Corporation donating a cheque for $1000 and $1500 in food at the Stuff the Truck in Burns Lake on December 12, 2018, | Photo from Moose Facebook Page

Stuff the Truck in Burns Lake more than doubled their total from last years food collection.

There was $5686 in food and cash donations collected for the Burns Lake Food Bank on Wednesday.

Lakes District Food Bank Coordinator, Candice Little said they were thrilled with the results.

Little says they have approximately 945 people who use the food bank year round.

“Not everyone comes every week, but a lot of them do, and that’s how many peoples lives were able to affect through the generous donations from the community,” Little said.

The Lake Babine First Nations made a $2000 cash donation to the collection.

Another generous donation came from the Burns Lake Native Development Corporation. They donated a cheque for $1000 and approximated $1500 in toiletries and none perishable food items.

“Some of the main things food banks are looking for this time of year are ready-made meals, chunky soups, and canned stews for people who may have difficulty putting meals together,” Little said.

All the donations will be going to support the Burns Lake Food Bank and their mobile food bank throughout the year.

For those that missed the collection in Burns Lake, Stuff the Truck is outside the Safeway Smithers Today and Tomorrow from 6 to 6 pm.