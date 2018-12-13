Graduation rates for indigenous students are at an all-time high in the Bulkley Valley.

Completion rates for indigenous students in School District 54 are now at 67 per cent.

Superintendent for School District 54, Chris van der Mark said that’s up a lot from 2009 when they were only at 48 per cent.

“It’s not where we want to be but its still a significant improvement over time, and it is pretty close to the provincial average,” said van der Mark.

On Tuesday the province released the completion rates for indigenous students, reporting an 8 per cent increase to 70 per cent of all indigenous students graduating high school.

Van der Mark said the increase is due to a number of factors, but it helps that students see more examples and representations of indigenous culture in their curriculums.

“If students feel a sense of belonging than other things become easier,” he said.

According to the province, there are over 70,000 students who self-identify as indigenous in BC public and indecent schools, accounting for 11 per cent of the school population.

The important thing said van der Mark is not hitting a plateau where the numbers stop rising. He said they need flexibility on how, when, and what learning looks like to help students improve.