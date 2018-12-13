The province is increasing the amount of money they are putting towards the wood stove exchange program.

The Bulkley Valley and Lakes District Airshed Management Society is getting $16,000 to put towards rebates for people replacing their old wood stoves in favour of newer more environmentally friendly options.

Clean Air Coordinator for the BVLDAMS, Sue Brookes said the funding has increased by over $6000 because Smithers and Houston are below the national air quality standard.

“Going from old to new makes for cleaner emission rates. We want people to burn cleaner,” said Brookes.

Eligible British Columbians can apply for the following incentives:

* $250 for changing to a cleaner-burning wood stove; and

* $400 for changing to a qualifying electric heat pump, gas or propane stove, or pellet-fuelled stove.

She said some of the money is also going towards educating people on how to lower their emissions.

“If people aren’t going to switch that is fine. They can burn cleaner just by putting wood into a woodshed and drying it out or splitting into smaller pieces,” Brookes said.

She said anyone wanting to learn more or access the rebate contact her by calling 250 877-8739 or email coordinator@cleanairplan.ca.

Rebates will be given on a first come first serve basis.