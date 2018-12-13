According to Environment Canada, a storm is coming through the Bulkley Valley.

The snow started in the Burns Lake/Houston area and is spreading Northwest to Smithers.

The snowfall is expected to last overnight and continuing into Friday afternoon.

They are predicting 10 to 15 cm to fall.

Traveling in some area could be difficult so people should give themselves extra time to get to work and use caution on the road.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.