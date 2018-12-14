Snow and road conditions on Queen Street in Smithers on December 14, 2018, | Photo by Sawyer Bogdan

A snowfall warning is in effect due to a storm coming through the Bulkley Valley.

Burns Lake, Houston and Northwest to Smithers is where the snow is centred around.

Warning Preparedness Meteorologist for Environment Canada, Armel Castellan said the visibility becomes problematic because of the amount of snow falling.

“Anyone driving in it right now is probably wishing they had an alternative plan,” he said.

The snowfall is expected throughout the day and continues into the early evening.

Environment Canada is predicting approximately 10 to 15 cm of snow to fall.

Traveling in some area could be difficult so people should give themselves extra time when heading out.

“One of the things people need to do is make sure they have an emergency kit in their car, not just in their houses or business, so you are ready for anything in case you do go off in the ditch and are stuck for a while,” said Castellan.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.