Snow and road conditions on Queen Street in Smithers on December 14, 2018, | Photo by Sawyer Bogdan

The snow from Friday is expected to taper off heading into Friday night.

Warning Preparedness Meteorologist for Environment Canada, Armel Castellan said up until now the valley has been able to avoid any major storm systems.

“Temperatures in the seasonal norms for Saturday highs of -3 to -4 with overnight temperatures of -3,” said Castellan.

He said residents can expect a bit of snow on Saturday but nothing significant.

Moving into Sunday Castellan said there couple be a rise in temperatures 7 to 8 degrees above normal.

“Into Sunday we certainly see a storm come through, but the main effect is seeing temperatures go up to maybe even 4 degrees,” he said.

Castellan said the melting conditions couple be problematic with temperatures in and around zero degrees causing a mix of rain and snow.

There is snow expected throughout next week leading up to Christmas.