Coastal Gas Links was granted a temporary injunction today against the Unist’ot’en settlement for blocking the LNG natural gas pipeline slated to go through their territory.

A member of the Wet’suwet’en who was at the trial said the Unist’ot’en have 72 hours to vacate their land or RCMP will remove them.

The Unist’ot’en have been living year-round on the land for the past eight years.

The injunction was filed in late November to gain access to the Morice River bridge to begin work on the Pipeline.

The bridge is part of a public access road the Unist’ot’en a clan of the Wet’suwet’en Nation is blocking south of Houston.

In a press release, Coastal Gas Links said: “We feel we have a strong case to support our injunction claim and will be ready to present those facts again early in the new year, just as we did yesterday.”

Chief Na’mocks Hereditary Chief of the Wet’suwet’en said the area is the last section of undeveloped territory the Wet’suwet’en have left.

In a previous interview, Na’mocks said they never signed an agreement allowing the pipeline to go through their land and never will.