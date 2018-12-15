Stuff the Truck Food Drive at Safeway in Smithers on December 14, 2018, | Photo country of Salvation Army

Stuff the Truck in Smithers collected over 41 thousand pounds of none perishable food items.

The total amount of food collected is estimated to be worth $22,550.

Salvation Army, BV Ministries Director, Tim Sharp said all the food collected will be going to the Smithers Salvation Army Food Bank.

The food will go the various initiatives the Salvation Army runs throughout the year like the drop-in centre and school backpack program.

“It was very snowy, but people got in the Christmas spirit and came out to help support,” said Sharp.

The money collected is still being added up, but Sharp said with Scotia Banks pledge to match all donation up to $5000 they raised at least that.

Local businesses that supported the event include the Bulkley Valley Credit Union and Hoskins Ford.