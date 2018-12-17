A bit of a mixed bag is expected in North American markets today. On Bay Street, the TSX may get a boost from another gain in oil prices.

But across the border, the Dow is expected to be weighted by another expected interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve. However, analysts expect the central bank could also be planning to cut back on its rate hikes as a slowdown in the global economy is expected in 2019.

The price of crude is pulling ahead once again, as US oil pushes to 51.65 a barrel. Experts aren’t expecting much dramatic movement in crude until the New Year.

The energy-tied Loonie is gaining to 74.70 cents US.