The Salvation Army Houston BC and the RCMP CRAM THE CRUISER outside Buy-Low Food | Photo from Moose Facebook page On Dec 15, 2018, | Photo courtesy of Moose Facebook page.

On Saturday the Houston RCMP set a new record for the amount of food collected at the sixth annual Cram the Cruiser fundraiser.

Outside Buy-Low foods, RCMP filled 10 police cruisers with non-perishable food items for the Houston Salvation Army.

RCMP Victim Services Coordinator, Paul Batley, said their partnership with Buy-Low foods has helped the collection

“Last year we were invited by Buy-Low to move from the detachment to their parking lot, and it changed the game completely. Their partnership was a bonus to the program because being right now people noticed it more,” said Batley.

In addition to the food, the event also received just over $2500 in donations.

Batley said they received a generous donation of four shopping carts full of food from Motion Canada.

All of the money and food will be going to support the Houston Salvation Army Christmas Hamper program and food bank.

“This Saturday is indicative of how generous this community is it was a steady flow of people who dropped by doing their businesses dropping off items and chatting with volunteers,” said Batley.