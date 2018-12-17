The Lake Babine Nation is working with the federal government towards reconciliation to affirm their title and rights.

On Friday a Memorandum of Understanding was signed to begin negotiations.

Some of the areas under negotiation are lands, forestry, governance, and child and family well-being.

Lake Babine Nation is the third largest First Nation in British Columbia, with approximately 2,440 people in the communities of Fort Babine, Old Fort, Tachet, Donald’s Landing/Pinkut.

Gordon Alec, Chief of Lake Babine Nation said working towards an agreement is to top priority for them.

“My Nation is pleased to finally be negotiating towards an agreement with both B.C. and Canada that would honour our rights and title, help us heal from the legacies of colonialism and allow us to take a leadership role in growing the regional economy,” said Alec.

The process started back in 2016 when the Lake Babine Nation and the Province agreed to a new approach to reconciliation based on a shared vision of full partnership and joint accountability.

Federal Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Carolyn Bennett “First Nations have been clear – they want transformative change now. Together with Lake Babine, we are charting an innovative path forward that supports their community’s vision of greater self-determination and a sustainable.”