Christmas can be a lonely time of year, and hard if you don’t have the money to make a big turkey dinner.

Two organizations in Smithers and Telkwa are making sure no one goes hungry this holiday season.

The Smithers Salvation Army and Telkwa Community Church will both be hosting Christmas dinners on December 25.

Salvation Army, BV Ministries Director, Tim Sharp said doors of the Salvation Army will be open from 2 to 4 pm.

“This is the second year we have done it, we did it last year for the first time and its really just because Safeway blessed us with some food,” said Sharp.

The Telkwa community Church will open its doors at 12 pm to service soup and buns for people to socialize and then dinner will be at 5 pm.

The Church is located right behind Castle Building Centre in Telkwa.

Pastor, Joe Ellis said they were preparing for 60 people, who “are free to come and go if they want to stop by for an hour or so.”