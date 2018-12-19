Christmas is coming early for one Burns Lake organization.

The Lakes District Fair Association is one of five projects receiving funding from the Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund Society.

They will be getting $17,327 towards drilling a new well and pump house at the Exhibition Grounds.

The grant is to support local projects that create jobs and improve the quality of life for people who live in the North-Central interior.

The next application deadline for the grant is February 6, 2019.

More information on how to apply is on the NKFD website.