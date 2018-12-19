The Bulkley Valley Christian School and Smithers Senior Secondary School are warming up for the 22 charity alumni basketball game.

On Saturday, December 22 Alumni players and residents are invited to the Smithers Senior Secondary School for the game starting at 8 pm.

Athletic Director for the Bulkley Valley Christian School, Ron Van Driel said they usually collect between 20 to 25 bags of food and around $200 for the Smithers Salvation Army Food Bank.

“Alumni know about the event and just show up, and it depends on how many people come back,” said Van Driel.

He said those participating, are ranging in age from 19 to over 40-years-old.

“There have been some great games over the years so you can expect anything from these guys,” said Van Driel.