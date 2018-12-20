DriveBC is looking to make drivers more aware of the changing road conditions.

In 2018 DriveBC added 70 new and replaced existing webcams along BC Highways like Highway 16.

The webcams will help provide better weather, road, and traffic conditions to travellers with near real-time coverage.

There are now close to 800 highways webcams in over 400 locations thought BC.

New cameras were added North Nadina Avenue in Houston will provide residents with views in three different directions.

As snow continues to fall in the area, DriveBC encourages residents to check DriveBC.ca before they head out on the roads and highways.