A trial date is set in the case of former Burns Lake Mayor Luke Strimbold.

According to court services, Strimbold’s trial is set to begin February 15th.

No further details are available at this time.

Strimbold is facing 29 charges of sexual assault and sexual interference against minors under the age of 16.

The charges involve six boys, all between the ages of 13 to 15-years-old.

Strimbold was mayor of the Village of Burns Lake from 2011 to 2016. At the time of his election, he was the youngest person ever to be elected as mayor in B.C.