F-series Ford trucks with heater blocks at risk of fire

Nearly 500,000 Ford F-Series trucks are being recalled in Canada because of a fire risk.

Ford says vehicles with engine block heaters have the potential to catch fire, because the heater cable can corrode from water exposure. There have been three reports of engine fires in Canada. Your dealership can replace the cable.

Pope says predatory priests should prepare for justice

Turn yourself in.

That’s the message from the Pope to predatory priests within the Catholic Church. The Pontiff says anyone who commits sexual crimes against minors should prepare for human and divine justice. The Vatican has been faced with a global scandal as reports of assaults on minors by priests have come in from around the world.

GDP gains in October to highest level since May

Canada’s GDP saw some unexpected growth in October.

The economy grew by .3 per cent, slightly higher than analyst expectations. The majority of growth came from sectors related to goods and services in Canada. With the GDP at 2.2 per cent, it’s now at the highest it’s been since May.

BC invites residents to bet on babies

You can take a gamble on where the first 2019 baby will be born in BC.

The provincial gaming commission is allowing betting on which hospital the New Years baby will be born in. It will also take bets on which major cities will get Christmas snow between Toronto, Ottawa, Winnipeg and Vancouver.