Snow and road conditions on Queen Street in Smithers on December 14, 2018, | Photo by Sawyer Bogdan

It looks like the Bulkley Valley is going to be getting a white Christmas.

Meteorologist for Environment Canada, Bobby Sekhon said there is no major system expected through the area, but there will be a nice sprinkling of snow.

Friday is a high of -7 with a wind chill of -10 and overnight temperatures of -13.

Sekhon said Saturday will also be a high of -7 and wind chill of -13.

“Slight chance of flurries, Saturday night and into Sunday, and then it remains unsettled with some clouds lingering around,” said Sekhon.

Sunday will be a high of -5 and Sunday night lows of -6 degrees.

“At the beginning of next week it is looking like we have some cloud and a chance of flurries but nothing substantial, maybe just a couple of centimetres,” said Sekhon.